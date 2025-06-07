She Grew Up In A Haunted House That Used To Be A Home For Troubled Or Orphaned Boys

noxnorthy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some kids have fond memories of playing in backyard swing sets and hosting sleepovers, but TikToker Kaycee (@kaycee_not_anthony) mostly remembers flickering lights and ghostly voices.

She grew up in a haunted historical house that was built in the 1800s. At its peak, it was a boys’ home for orphaned or troubled boys.

The boys who lived there had to work on the farm. They attended school and church in a one-room schoolhouse that is located in what is now her parents’ front yard.

On three separate occasions, her family had to have the house healed and anointed by a pastor. Even after all that, her parents still live in the home.

One day, when Kaycee was 16 years old, she was at home alone. She was upstairs listening to music and working on some homework after school when she heard her mother call up to her to inform her that dinner was done.

She thought this was odd because none of her family members were supposed to be home for a few hours. She also hadn’t heard her mother come home early or move around the kitchen. Kaycee was starving and flew down the stairs, excited to eat.

But when she entered the kitchen, she did not see any food. What’s more, she did not see a trace of anyone else being at home.

Then, she heard muffled singing coming from the laundry room. She opened the door to the laundry room, but no one was there.

Kaycee ran outside and sat on the tire swing until her mother got home. Her mom arrived an hour later, and she tried to explain what had happened.

noxnorthy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Later, she did some research and discovered that she had experienced a mimic in the house.

Several TikTok users in the comments section could relate to Kaycee’s haunted childhood and shared stories about their own experiences.

“I grew up with that and didn’t have a bedroom door. A shadow would look into my bedroom and then run down the hall,” commented one user.

“We lived in a Victorian and I had a woman in a black dress. Melts the wallpaper in my room. Screamed for my parents, but it was all normal when they came,” wrote another.

“I grew up in a haunted house as well. Anytime someone said they didn’t believe in ghosts or didn’t believe me, I’d invite them over. Most of the time, they didn’t even need to spend the night, and a lot of people would ask to go home,” added someone else.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan