She Heard Something Manically Laughing And Breathing Heavily In Her House After Playing With The Ouija Board

Victor Moussa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Rylie (@ryspams4) was six years old, she accidentally played with the Ouija board, causing terrifying experiences to occur throughout her whole life. She also grew up in a haunted house, which did not help matters.

One time, she experienced something particularly disturbing when she was about 12 years old. At the time, she slept in a loft bed.

Being up high made her feel a little safer because she could see everything that was going on down below. There were several spirits in her home, but the most antagonizing one was named Seth.

He was an evil entity that was bent on harassing her. He was super tall and had to stoop in her doorway, staring at her frequently.

Seth terrified her, and she would go to bed every night crying. She was so scared of him that she was unable to sleep anywhere.

One night in October, she was lying in her loft bed watching YouTube videos to help her fall asleep when she heard the sound of a glass jar clinking at two in the morning.

It sounded like the pumpkin glass jar that her mom kept in the kitchen downstairs. The jar made a loud noise every time the lid was lifted and replaced.

The pumpkin jar clinked as if it was being opened and shut. She paused her video, froze, and listened for it again. It was silent for about two minutes. Suddenly, someone ran up the stairs and stopped in front of her room.

She waited, hoping that she was just overreacting. Finally, she resumed her video and heard heavy breathing and maniacal laughter.

When she paused the video, it stopped. She played the video again and heard the laughing, but it wasn’t coming from the video.

At that point, she just pulled the blanket over her head and continued watching her video to try to calm down. Then, she heard someone start to climb up the steps of the metal ladder leading up to her loft bed. The laughing started but abruptly stopped.

She felt the blanket lift up slightly, exposing just her toes. Riley stood up and began screaming and crying. Her parents woke up and came into the room, trying to soothe her from what they thought was a nightmare. They did not believe her ghost stories. After that initial incident, it happened twice more.

