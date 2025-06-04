She Left A Doctor’s Office In Tears After The Physician Was Rude And Dismissive

H_Ko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One weekend, TikToker Elle (@ellemarie17) left a doctor’s office in tears after her urgent care appointment because of how rude and dismissive the physician was to her. Elle is a nurse, so she is used to dealing with ill-mannered doctors, but she had never been made to cry until now.

Elle has suffered from frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs) throughout her entire adult life. She does all the proper practices to try and prevent them. Over the last six years, she has figured out which antibiotic is most effective for her.

By now, she knows UTI symptoms well, which include burning with urination, frequent urination, and an urgent desire to urinate.

These symptoms can be debilitating, making it hard to live life normally. In January 2025, she was experiencing UTI symptoms again. Just as she’s done in the past, she utilized an online platform to get an antibiotic.

The online provider gave her a different antibiotic than she normally took. After five days, she was still experiencing symptoms and made an appointment with her primary care provider.

The doctor prescribed her the more effective antibiotic and did a urine culture. They also came up with a plan for how to deal with future UTIs.

On Saturday, she was experiencing symptoms again. She had to go to the urgent care clinic because her primary care provider was not open on the weekends.

Unfortunately, the nurse would not move forward with her established care plan because she didn’t see any mention of it in her notes.

So, Stephanie was forced to come in and see a provider. At the appointment, she explained her symptoms to the physician, who then told her that she didn’t believe Stephanie had a UTI.

The physician said that if her test came back positive for a UTI, she could receive antibiotics. She also seemed to be more concerned about protecting her medical license than a patient in pain.

Stephanie left the room in tears and waited in the parking lot. Five minutes later, her results came back, and she was positive for a UTI.

She never received a phone call about her results, just a prescription for an antibiotic that doesn’t work for her.

So, Stephanie was forced to wait until Monday for her primary care provider to get the antibiotics she actually needed.

She also looked up the rude physician to see what other patients thought of her. There were several reviews describing the exact same thing she had experienced. They found the physician to be rude, dismissive, and lacking empathy.

It just goes to show that not all doctors are there to help people, and how important it is for people to advocate for themselves.

