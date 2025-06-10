She Lived In A Haunted House Where The Ghost Climbed Into The Crib With Her Baby

Photographee.eu - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Isabella (@isabellastrickland) was a young girl, her parents bought 130 acres and built a house. Her mom decided to decorate the house with antique furniture, unknowingly introducing spirits into the home.

They hadn’t been living there for long when they began to see a shadowy figure outside the front door. Isabella’s family did not really believe in ghosts, so nobody mentioned it until about a year later. Finally, they asked each other if they had seen a figure outside, passing by the window.

The lady who owned the land before Isabella’s family was named Lucille, so Isabella’s dad named the ghost Lucille.

She stayed outside and minded her own business, so they weren’t really too concerned about her. But then, when Isabella was 17 years old, she got pregnant.

That was when Lucille decided to invite herself into the house. She would stay close by Isabella the whole time she was pregnant and constantly lurked around every corner.

Every time Isabella took a shower, she could see Lucille standing in the doorway out of the corner of her eye.

After she gave birth, Lucille got a little too close for comfort. One day, Isabella laid her baby down to go take a shower.

She set up a camera and watched it as she showered. When she saw Lucille lying down in the crib next to the baby, she ran out of the bathroom and told Lucille to leave.

Lucille was very sweet and followed Isabella’s request. She moved upstairs to a spare room. She didn’t bother anyone but would just stand in the window and watch daily events unfold.

Photographee.eu – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Everyone in their neighborhood knew about Lucille. They could all see her. Then, Isabella’s family ended up moving, and she never saw Lucille again until recently.

Several other TikTok users have also experienced similar situations and described their encounters with ghosts in the comments section.

“My brother had major surgery as a kid and has had a follower ever since. Even now, as a father of two, his wife can hear them. It’s an old man and a lady,” commented one user.

“My dad bought an antique washing machine at an estate sale, and after he brought it home, my stepmom came in, waking all us kids up in the middle of the night, hysterical, making us go sit in the living room with her because she woke up and saw the old lady standing next to the bed, staring at my dad sleeping. He gave the washing machine to his stepmom the next day because she was actually friends with the old lady,” wrote another.

“My grandmother bought my mom a big TV before she passed away. She took a bath the night after her funeral, and she said she heard her call her name. She still has the TV in her room,” added a third.

