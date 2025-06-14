She Matched With A Guy On A Dating App Who Tried To Track Her IP Address And Accused Her Of Being A Catfish

ako-photography - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 25-year-old woman recently matched with a 34-year-old man named Manny on a dating app, and things seemed to be going well until he tried to track her IP address and accuse her of being a catfish.

It all started a couple of days ago, when they met online, and she learned Manny had two kids, was separated from his ex, and was just looking for a new relationship. After they matched, they spoke for a few hours, and she wound up giving him her number.

Later that same night, Manny also wanted to talk on the phone with her, but she was busy, and it was getting pretty late. That’s why she turned him down and said they could just chat the following morning.

Well, Manny wouldn’t back down and began calling her multiple times, and she never answered. Then, he eventually sent her a text that read, “Your IPS address tracks you to a fake account.”

“I was so confused. I asked him what he was talking about, but he just kept repeating the same weird phrase,” she recalled.

“It took me a few minutes to realize he meant IP address. That’s when I put two and two together.”

At that point, she texted Manny, calling him a “weirdo” for attempting to look up her information in the first place. She also claimed that men like him were exactly the reason why she used a Google Voice number when getting to know new people instead of giving them her real phone number.

Still, Manny just proceeded to go off on her, saying that he’d “exposed” her and “caught her lying.” He even accused her of being stupid for trying to fool him with a fake account.

“I’m not using a fake account, and my number isn’t fake. It’s a Google Voice number. I use it in case I run into weirdos like you who try to look up my information and track me for whatever reason,” she tried explaining to Manny.

Nonetheless, he kept calling her a dumb liar and insisting that she didn’t “understand” the fact that she’d gotten “caught.” Plus, Manny demanded that she send a live picture of herself if she wanted to “prove him wrong.”

“I was honestly so taken aback by his behavior, but I just wanted him to stop. So, I did,” she detailed.

Once Manny received her photo, he attempted to backtrack and admitted the situation was “his bad.” She, on the other hand, was over the whole thing and told him that.

She called him out for tracking her, hurling insults, and making baseless accusations, saying that his behavior was unacceptable.

“I’ve tried to explain things to you, but your response has been to call me names and refuse to listen. This kind of disrespect and controlling behavior is not something I will tolerate,” she texted him.

“Because of your actions, I am no longer interested in pursuing any kind of romantic relationship with you. This is not up for debate or discussion.”

Rather than accepting how she felt, though, Manny turned hostile again. He stated she was weird, claimed she had “issues,” and actually went back to calling her a liar since, in his words, “normal people call each other and don’t make fake accounts.”

Finally, Manny thought that they could’ve hit it off if they’d gotten the chance to talk on the phone, but argued that her being “very weird” ruined that possibility. Following that last remark, she just blocked him once and for all.

And now, in the wake of this bizarre situation, she can’t help but wonder if ending things with Manny was really so unreasonable.

Would you also find it odd if someone you met on a dating app immediately tried to track you? Does it make sense why she’s hesitant to give out her real phone number to strangers online? How would you have handled this?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

