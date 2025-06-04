She Saved A Girl From Getting Scammed Out Of $2,000 At Walmart

Stillfx - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

While she was at work, TikToker Leslie (@leslie.nc) saved a girl from getting scammed out of $2,000. Leslie works at Walmart, and a few days ago, a girl came up to her in a panicked state. She needed to buy four Mastercard gift cards at $500 each for bond.

Apparently, an officer at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department was on the phone with her because she had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for jury duty in Alabama.

The girl was absolutely terrified. She put the “officer” on hold as she hesitantly told Leslie what was going on. Leslie knew the scammers were telling the girl not to say too much to other people.

Finally, Leslie was able to convince the girl she was being scammed and hung up the phone. Leslie called the actual Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office to tell them about the scam.

The scammer ended up calling the girl back. Leslie got on the phone with them, gave them a fake name, and told them to back off.

While all this was going on, Leslie, her coworker, and her supervisor were trying to explain the scam and how it worked to the girl. She was in tears at that point after realizing she almost lost $2,000.

The store manager, thinking that Leslie and her coworker were just standing around, ordered one of them to the registers.

But Leslie and her coworker were doing their jobs and saving the day. They crushed a fraudulent scheme and prevented the girl from losing a good amount of money.

In the comments section, several TikTok users praised Leslie for being a hero and shared about their own experiences with fraud.

“Thank you for stopping the scammers. I work for Lowe’s corporate, and the amount of gift card scams we see is so sad, and some $10,000 to $15,000 in funds; gone. They have these people scared to death, but why the stores are not questioning this is part of the problem,” commented one user.

“This happened to my 75-year-old mother last year. They tried to take her for $10,000, but only got $4,000 from her. The cashier from Walmart could have stopped the sale of the gift cards because she felt my mother was being scammed. Cashier even called over the manager. Manager told cashier to ring up the cards because he didn’t care if it was a scam. It wasn’t his problem,” wrote another.

“You are a blessing to this young lady and future followers. My son got scammed for a very large amount, and I almost got scammed yesterday. This needs to stop!!” exclaimed a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content.