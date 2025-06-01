She Says The Disney Channel Taught Millennials Time Management

Before apps and iPhone alarms, there was one surprising hero teaching kids all about time management: the Disney Channel.

Who knew that Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana would help prep an entire generation to master the skill of telling time without them even realizing it?

TikToker KaVonna (@theintrovertssocialhour) is pointing out that kids these days do not know how to manage their time properly because they no longer have to make sure that they are in their seats and ready for when their movie or TV show comes on.

Now, everything is on streaming platforms and can be played or paused at any time with a quick push of a button.

So far, KaVonna’s video has received 5.8 million views, with many commenters relating to the rush back to the sofa when commercial breaks were shorter than expected and learning the time zones.

Disney Channel trained kids to carve out enough time to finish homework, go to the bathroom, and grab a snack.

If you didn’t have to tell your parents ahead of time not to bother you between 8 and 9 o’clock, then did you even have a childhood?

According to KaVonna, this experience was like an early course in work ethic and productivity.

“That was work ethic in training right there. Did you know how to make it on time for your show? Did you know how to schedule your commercial breaks? And don’t even let it be like a music video premiere during the commercial break, so now you have less time, so what are you doing with it?” said KaVonna.

She believes that commercials should be brought back for the kids so they can learn about time management. In the comments section, all TikTok users agreed.

“When Cheetah Girls premiered, me and my mama were at the grocery store an hour before it came on. I was stressed,” commented one user.

“My pattern recognition skills for Disney Channel was out of this world. I knew which commercials played right before the show came back. I thought I was psychic like Raven,” shared another.

“This is a valid point! It also helped us learn patience!! There wasn’t streaming to instantly watch a movie, and now kids don’t have to deal with commercial breaks as much,” added a third.

