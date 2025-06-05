She Snuck An Entire Rotisserie Chicken Into The Airport To Eat On Her Flight

SockaGPhoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

One woman was stopped by TSA agents at the airport for bringing along a whole rotisserie chicken in her bag. TikToker Chloé (@chloe.ggray) wanted to give herself a “first-class experience” on the plane without paying for first class. Airport food is always expensive and doesn’t even taste very good.

So, her solution was to bring a whole rotisserie chicken with her on the flight. She also needed to get her protein in.

Usually, she would pack a salad, but in this case, she didn’t have time for that, so she decided to buy a whole rotisserie chicken. It will definitely keep her full for the rest of the day.

“One thing about me is I’m going to have a culinary experience regardless of the setting,” Chloé wrote in the caption of her video.

She held up the chicken in front of the camera, showing it off with no foil and no shame. The internet had some thoughts about her poultry-related decision.

Many people on social media were in agreement that sneaking a hot, fragrant rotisserie chicken onto a crowded flight was not very considerate of the other passengers.

“I go crazy for a rotisserie chicken, but I’m not about to assault a whole airplane of people over it,” declared one user.

“I’m always intrigued by people who can’t go a few hours without eating a full-course meal in a movie or flight. Some of the nastiest germ-ridden places to be eating,” commented another.

“Great idea if you take the meat off first at home! Otherwise, either you or the flight attendants are stuck storing a whole chicken carcass when you’re done eating,” pointed out a third.

SockaGPhoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

According to the TSA’s official guidelines, solid foods, including cooked meats, are allowed in both carry-ons and checked bags.

That means rotisserie chicken, leftover lasagna, and your mother’s mystery meatloaf are all fair game. Liquids, pastes, and sauces must follow the 3.4-ounce rule if they’re in your carry-on, though.

Unless your bird is swimming in barbecue sauce, you will be able to take it through TSA without any issues. But just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Let’s not forget about airplane etiquette!

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan