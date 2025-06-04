She Thought Her Patient Was Hallucinating: Then Another Patient Saw The Same Ghostly Child

When Katrina (@katrinafaekelly) worked at a hospital in the cardiovascular unit, there was a patient staying in a room that had a reputation for being creepy.

The patient in that room was not a nice person. Katrina had actually known him outside of the hospital, so she never took care of him because that would’ve been a conflict of interest.

One night, he started yelling some mean, hateful, and nonsensical things. The nurses thought he was probably confused and seeing hallucinations from all the medications he was taking. He kept saying that someone was playing in the room and to get him out.

Eventually, the patient got better and left. A couple of days later, a sweet older woman moved into the room. She was in her late 80s, and Katrina was in charge of her care. She was definitely not confused, but kept asking Katrina for her purse.

Nurses typically don’t like to give patients their belongings because they may have extra pills hidden in bags or purses.

So, Katrina offered to go through the lady’s purse with her. The lady said that she had candy in her purse and wanted to give some to the little boy who was playing in the room.

However, there were no children on the unit, and nobody was visiting. So, the little boy was most likely a ghost because what are the chances that two people saw the same child?

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared ghost stories they or people close to them had experienced before.

“I was hospitalized in the year 2009. I would see two small boys standing next to my nightstand. They were fixated on the TV,” commented one user.

“My sister was a CNA for two years. Every resident just before death would see a boy or a cat,” wrote another.

“Two months ago, I was in the hospital for a gall bladder surgery. A day after surgery, I was sleeping but woke up to someone rubbing my feet, but no one was there! I could feel it!” exclaimed a third.

