She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Kept Saying She Reminded Him Of His Ex

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The modern dating world is brutal, and TikToker Bailey (@baileybites) has firsthand experience of it. So, she met this guy on a dating app, and they made plans to go out for ramen.

For some reason, she agreed to let him pick her up from her place, which she usually does not do on first dates.

When he arrived, she climbed into his car and was immediately hit with the stench of stale farts. The smell was embedded in the cushions.

She had to ask him to roll down the windows so she could breathe. Never again would she take fresh air for granted!

After they got to the ramen shop, they ordered their food and started eating. During the meal, he kept pointing out how much she reminded him of his ex-girlfriend.

He even mentioned that he had been with his ex for five to seven years. However, he didn’t know why he had stayed with her for so long because he knew she wasn’t the one.

Bailey brought up her ex during their conversation as well, but she could tell it made him upset. Somehow, she was supposed to be okay with him talking about his ex constantly, but one reference to her ex was unacceptable.

When the date ended, he took her back home. She felt obligated to give him a kiss because she was scared of what he might do if she rejected him.

He knew where she lived, so he could easily show up at her home if he wanted to.

She knew the date didn’t go well, and there wouldn’t be another, but she didn’t know how to tell him. So, she just didn’t message him the next day, hoping he would take the hint.

But then, he started accusing her of using him for a free meal. She offered to pay for the food she had ordered. In the end, she sent him money for her half of the bill and told him that she didn’t think they were compatible. And that’s how they left things. It was a small price to pay for him to leave her alone forever.

