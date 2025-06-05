She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Thought They Would Be Sleeping Together Based On Her Outfit

standret - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One night, TikToker Shawn (@shawntv96), who drives for a rideshare company, picked up a guy named Devon and his date around 8:30 p.m. in downtown Austin, Texas.

They were having a good time and seemed to have just been out on a first or second date. Devon dropped the girl off at her apartment like a gentleman.

But as Shawn was driving Devon home, his true colors came out. He dropped that gentleman act quicker than you can say “ick.”

Devon struck up a conversation with him about how the date went really well, but he had expected it to go further. Apparently, Devon and the girl had been talking for a few weeks.

They had just gone on their second date, and he thought tonight would be the night they slept together because of what she was wearing.

He also told Shawn what the girl did for work and said that he could not respect it. It was too “time-consuming,” and she wouldn’t be able to stay home with him.

Shawn did not want this man’s awful behavior to go unchecked and tried to counter him by saying that her outfit was cute and that more people needed to go into the field she was in.

If that wasn’t enough, he finished off his complaints by declaring that he could tell she had a trashy apartment just from the outside of the building.

So now, Shawn is warning this girl to stay away from Devon because she definitely deserves better. Hopefully, she stumbles upon the video, blocks Devon’s number forever, and reclaims her peace.

standret – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In the comments section, several TikTok users praised Shawn for calling out guys for their bad behavior and saving women from harm.

“You are the type of man that us ladies need in our life. Please continue doing the good work. Bro code is toxic behavior. Thank you for not being a part of it,” commented one user.

“When they say ‘not all men,’ they’re right because not all men do what you do, and that’s being an actual gentleman upholding a woman’s honor and respect. True aspiration for men everywhere,” stated another.

“I feel like the name Devon was the first red flag. Here in Australia (courtesy of the U.K.) Devon is the name of a really cheap luncheon meat that comes in a chubby sausage like those dog food rolls,” chimed in a third.

Emily Chan