She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Wouldn’t Let Her Order Her Own Food And Spent $500 On Dinner

Catalin Pop - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

According to TikToker Natalie (@thelittlegnat), real life definitely is not a rom-com. She went on a date with a guy who wouldn’t let her order her own food. It was the worst date she had ever been on.

When they sat down at the table, she quickly realized that he had been drinking before the date. She thought that he might’ve been nervous and had a drink or two to loosen up. However, he ended up making a scene at the restaurant.

As they were perusing the drinks menu, he started singing at the top of his lungs. The entire restaurant was staring at them, so she begged him to stop.

He then proceeded to ask if she had any pets. She told him that she had a little cat. He spent 10 minutes talking about his dog and another five talking about how disgusting cats are.

He called them “disease carriers” and didn’t like how they licked themselves and used litter boxes. In her head, Natalie already knew that she would not be going on another date with him. She decided to power through this date because she was already there.

But when it came time to order their food, he took charge and ordered everything for her. He claimed that she would love it, but he ordered foods she didn’t like to eat, such as seafood. So, he ended up spending about $500 on a meal she didn’t even get to enjoy.

When he asked why she wasn’t eating, she told him that she wasn’t a fan of seafood. He ordered a steak for her instead, but he ate all of it and only left her the end pieces.

During their conversation, he kept belittling everything she said she liked. So, finally, she excused herself to the restroom to figure out an escape route. On the way there, she ran into a man who was also headed to the bathroom.

They made small talk, and he pointed out that she didn’t seem to be having a very good time on her date. He was very sweet and polite.

Suddenly, her date materialized and wrapped his arm around her waist. Apparently, he had followed them to the bathroom when he saw the man talking to her.

She pushed her date away from her and declared that she was leaving. This upset him, so he started yelling while walking back to the table, and she headed toward the elevator as fast as she could. She also asked the hostess and the polite man to make sure her date didn’t follow her.

Natalie then called for a ride. Luckily, the car came in just two minutes. As soon as she got into the car, her date appeared.

He was looking around for her while texting her. He blew up her phone, calling her every foul name he could think of. She blocked him while he was still typing and reported his account on the app where she met him.

