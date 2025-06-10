She Went On A Date With A Rude Guy Who Shoved Food In Her Mouth And Talked Over Her

muse studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You know it’s a bad date when you start looking for a way out before the appetizers even hit the table. TikToker Katherine (@sweatandsauvignon) had the worst date of her life with a rude guy who had no trouble talking over her and violating her boundaries.

She already noticed some red flags before their first date, but they had really hit it off when they first met, so she still wanted to give him a chance.

He kept making plans for them far into the future and even mentioned what their firstborn child should be named.

For their first date, he wanted the restaurant to be a surprise. He told her to dress up and be ready by six p.m. He still hadn’t texted her by six o’clock, so she finally messaged him at 6:15. She finally got into the ride he booked for her, but they were headed to a random address.

He told her to get out at the street corner and wait for him there. He walked out of his apartment building and across the street to lead her to a casual steakhouse nearby. She was embarrassed because she had dressed up in a fur coat and fancy, heeled boots.

When they sat down, he started talking about himself for 15 minutes straight and didn’t ask her a single question about herself.

He then proceeded to tell her who she was as a person, even though he didn’t know anything about her. He claimed that she was super close with her parents and was shy and submissive.

However, none of that was true. In fact, she was actually estranged from her parents. She talked over him every time he tried to interrupt her because he wouldn’t let her get a word in otherwise.

Their appetizers arrived while she was in the middle of a sentence, and he shoved a bite of food in her mouth, so she would stop talking.

muse studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

This happened three times. He talked about how men were more competent than women so they should always be in charge. He also started bragging about how much money he had.

Eventually, Katherine escaped to the bathroom and stayed in there for as long as possible. For the time being, she is done with dating since every guy she’s met also happens to be the worst person ever.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan