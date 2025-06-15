She Went Snorkeling With A Stranger And Had The Best Time

leszekglasner - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

At seven in the morning, TikToker Oona (@ooniebologna) left the house with no other plans for the day other than to go snorkeling. She drove 45 minutes to the place where she wanted to go snorkeling.

She had been fully prepared to spend the day alone, but after having been in the water for about an hour, she saw a girl her age who was also snorkeling.

Oona swam up to her and introduced herself. She asked the girl if she had found anything of note underwater. The girl told her that she had spotted a starfish and showed it to her. They hung out together for a couple of hours, and it turned out they had a lot in common.

Then, the girl suggested that they head over to a better spot to snorkel. So, they drove to a different beach and snorkeled there for a little while.

Between observing colorful fish and laughing through their masks, the two strangers bonded and made memories together.

As the day came to an end, Oona invited the girl to go downtown with her for drinks. The girl informed her that there was a place downtown with really good key lime pie martinis.

“You’ve got to have conversations with random people because you just don’t know where one conversation is going to take you,” said Oona. “It will set up your whole day in a way that you never even anticipated.”

It just goes to show that sometimes, the best connections are the ones you don’t plan. Dating apps and social media are not the only ways to meet new people, even in this modern day and age. And that’s how one impulsive solo swim turned into a surprisingly meaningful connection.

In the comments section, several TikTok users agreed that making friends with strangers can be a very positive thing.

“If people realized the potential from interacting healthily with strangers, I think the world would be significantly happier overall,” stated one user.

“A girl turned around and started talking to me last month at a concert, and we just went to Nashville together for another concert this weekend,” commented another.

“We did this in Aruba!! Met two super fun girls on a catamaran and then met them later and taxi-ed to a parade. Literally the best. Also, another random couple showed us a turtle while snorkeling,” added a third.

