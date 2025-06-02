She’s A Mortician, And The Creepiest Experience She Had Involved The Michael Myers Halloween Theme Song

Willrow Hood - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

As a mortician, TikToker @_sixfeetover_ has seen and heard many strange things throughout her career. One day, a family came in to plan a funeral service for a woman who was in her 40s but had passed away due to cancer.

The woman’s mother said that her daughter had three requests.

First, she wanted to be buried in her Halloween costume because she loved Halloween. The second request was that her memorial folder be Halloween-themed. The third was that a special CD be played during the service.

So, the family brought in the CD and a witch’s costume to dress her in. Later, TikToker @_sixfeetover_ went into her office alone and placed the CD in a CD player. When she pushed the play button, she heard the Michael Myers Halloween theme song.

It was a little unnerving being there by herself, and she got the chills for some reason. The next morning, she got to work at 9 a.m. and turned on the lights. She was the only one in the building.

Suddenly, she heard the front doorbell chime, indicating that someone had entered the building. When she went to the front door, no one was there, and the door was shut.

Then, the CD player started playing the Halloween theme song on its own throughout the funeral home.

Some TikTok users shared similar spooky events they experienced in the comments section. They only seem to prove that ghosts really do exist.

“I worked in a funeral home and always felt safe and calm until one day…every time I passed a man who was ready for his viewing, I felt odd, like unwanted, a weird feeling. So I was closing up at 11 p.m. alone and was vacuuming. Deep in my soul, I felt, not heard, GET OUT. Dropped the vacuum, walked out the front door…still scares me,” commented one user.

“I’m an apprentice at a funeral home, and one night downstairs, just came back from a removal, the fax machine went off, and nothing came out! Was very weird, and it was full of paper, so not like it was yelling for paper,” wrote another.

“My mom was buried in her witch costume, and we had a Halloween-themed funeral and wake. A year later, I found a diary that described everything she wanted, and we did it to a T!” exclaimed a third.

