She’s A Teacher Who Had To Call The Cops On A Parent

Field trips are all about permission slips, packed lunches, and the chaos of herding around groups of children without losing anyone.

They’re not supposed to include disgruntled parents who came to help out but actually ended up making the event harder to deal with.

A teacher who goes by the handle @girlonzecouch on TikTok had to kick a parent chaperone out of her classroom after she decided to get all rowdy first thing in the morning.

On the day of their field trip to a nature conservancy, they were all waiting in the classroom for the buses to arrive.

The kids were playing a game to pass the time. There were five or six parent chaperones in the room just hanging out and observing the game.

One of the chaperones was sitting with her son and thought that her son didn’t know the rules of the game. So, she raised her hand and rudely declared that her son didn’t know the rules.

She was really upset about it, so TikToker @girlonzecouch tried to explain that they had been playing this game all year and that her son preferred to color during their downtime instead. The mom only grew more upset and started shouting in TikToker @girlonzecouch’s face.

Finally, she asked the mom to step outside because she would not tolerate being spoken to this way. The mom refused to leave.

All the kids in the classroom seemed upset. One of them was crying, and the mother’s own son was covering his ears with his hands.

TikToker @girlonzecouch kept asking the mom to leave, but she continued to cause a scene. Some of the parents in the classroom began filming her because she was behaving so intensely. TikToker @girlonzecouch left the room to get help.

The mom was told to leave, and a new chaperone took her place. But when the buses pulled up to the nature conservancy, the mom was waiting there, casually leaning against her car. They had to call the police to escort her from the premises, and she was banned from the school.

TikToker @girlonzecouch had nearly made it through the school year without the use of police. By then, there were only 19 days left in the school year. Perhaps next year will be incident-free.

