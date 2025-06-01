She’s Being Accused Of Removing Her Mom’s Breathing Tube, Which Led To Her Death

When it comes to wild hospital drama, this story sounds like it was straight from a medical soap opera, except it’s real life.

A 54-year-old nurse from Miami, Florida, is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly removing her hospitalized mother’s breathing tube. It’s not every day that a nurse becomes a headline for something like this.

Juansette Sabrina Green, a licensed nurse practitioner with over 20 years of experience, said that she wanted her mother to die peacefully.

Before this incident, Green had no previous disciplinary history. It seemed that she should’ve known better than to have taken matters into her own hands, without a doctor’s orders.

On May 5, her mother was hospitalized at North Shore Medical Center due to shortness of breath. Her mother was transferred to the ICU as her health worsened.

Green then called her son and daughter to visit their grandmother as her health continued to deteriorate. When the children arrived at the hospital, Green reportedly said, “I’m pulling out,” and removed the intubation tube, which set off an alarm, according to police.

Medical staff tried to intervene, but Green told them to stop. Her mother died shortly after. Whether it was an emotional moment or a misguided decision, there were some unfortunate legal consequences to her actions.

Green reportedly left the hospital, but that same evening, deputies went to her home to speak with her. She was arrested and taken to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office headquarters. After police read Green her rights, she refused to speak on the matter.

A judge denied her bond, and she remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She was assigned a public defender and pled not guilty. It is unclear whether Green worked at North Shore Medical Center or another medical facility.

Of course, every family must face difficult end-of-life decisions, but most don’t involve charges of manslaughter and a full-blown investigation.

This incident just goes to show how blurry the line between mercy and malpractice can get. One can only wonder how Green’s son and daughter feel about the situation and how they lost their poor grandmother.

