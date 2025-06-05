She’s Sharing A Scary Hiking Story About A Couple Who Never Made It Off A Mountain In An Effort To Keep You Safe Out There In The Wilderness This Summer

As a former 911 operator, TikToker Juls (@juls.crawford) has many stories of emergencies, and she’s sharing them to warn others to stay safe.

Hiking season has begun, so if you plan on going hiking there this summer, make sure to pay extra attention to this message.

So, a woman’s sister and her boyfriend decided they wanted to climb at least 14,000 feet in elevation. They did a lot of local hikes in Colorado, but none so challenging before. This was a rather spontaneous plan that they thought would be really fun to do together.

During the hike, cell service was super spotty. They also did not share information about their route with anyone, just the mountain they would be going to.

A day later, the woman had still not heard from her sister or her boyfriend and started to get worried.

After a day and a half, she and her family drove up the mountain to check on them. They saw their car, but no sign of the couple.

The family drove back down a short distance to alert the authorities, and rescue crews were sent out across the mountain. They recovered the boyfriend’s body, but the sister’s body was never found.

To prevent these types of tragic incidents from happening, it’s important to always tell loved ones where you’re going and what time you’ll be back.

Additionally, when you’re going somewhere with poor service, bring a GPS or satellite beacon.

Long hikes require a lot of planning and preparation to ensure that you can stay safe if something does happen. They should not be done on a whim.

In the comments section, some TikTok users imparted helpful information and advice when it comes to going on hikes.

“I always tell my parents and bestie the trailhead/exact route I’m taking. And give them a time estimate. I want to make sure if I go missing, they know exactly where to start looking,” commented one user.

“Don’t just carry the emergency device; have the tracking on and designated people who know how to access your track. That way, SAR can locate you if you are unconscious, or your body,” stated another.

“Hypothermia is most common in Colorado between 35 to 55 degrees, usually because people are unprepared for the thunderstorms. The temperature drops 30 degrees, and they get wet, and it’s windy,” added a third.

