The Girl At The Front Desk Of Her Gym Was Mean To Her And Told Her To Have A Horrible Workout

At four in the morning, TikToker Brittany Ortiz (@itsbrittvny_) walked into her gym, ready for an energizing early morning workout. However, the employee at the front desk was super rude and told her to have a horrible workout.

So, Brittany had been going to this gym for about a year and a half. When she first started going to the gym, she didn’t know anyone there.

One day, she greeted the girl at the front desk, but the girl simply glanced up from her phone and looked back down without saying a word to her.

In the days that followed, Brittany never greeted her again. Sometimes, she would even see the girl gossip about her with other employees. She would look over in Brittany’s direction and laugh with her group.

There were several other incidents where the girl would make subtle jabs at Brittany, but she just brushed it off because she was at the gym to exercise, not engage in drama.

But one morning, it all came to a head. At 4 a.m., she walked into the gym and headed toward the front desk, where the girl and another male employee were sitting. The guy greeted her, scanned her gym membership card, and wished her a good workout.

Brittany thanked him and started to walk away when the girl loudly said, “More like a horrible workout,” causing Brittany to turn around at the speed of lightning.

She confronted the girl, who kept denying everything. Her coworker just stared down at the phone in his lap during the entire conversation.

Finally, Brittany told her that she needed to be professional if she wanted to keep her job. Then, she walked away and continued with her workout.

In a follow-up video, Brittany revealed that two girls had privately messaged her about her experience, saying that they also had negative interactions with that same girl at the front desk.

Since other girls had come forward, Brittany decided to file a complaint.

The district manager called her, and they had a 15-minute conversation. He apologized for her experience and sympathized with her.

He told her that he would speak with the manager and let her know what the next steps would be.

