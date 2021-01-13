Everything You Need To Know About Oksana Patchin, The Mom Who Jumped Off A New York City Building While Holding Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

39-year-old Oksana Patchin was originally born in Kirovohrad, Ukraine, but she later moved to New York City, where she studied accounting at Baruch College.

Most recently she lived in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, along with her husband, daughter, and their son. She worked for a bank called CIC.

She was a positive, loving, and sweet woman who worked very hard to make her way in America and give her children a good life.

On Sunday, Oksana took her 5-year-old daughter Olivia with her to Manhattan so she could spend time with a friend of hers.

Tragically, her friendly visit took a deadly turn.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Oksana with her daughter Olivia