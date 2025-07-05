She Had A Lobotomy Before She Was Found Strangled In An Abandoned Philadelphia Building, And A Denture Could Hold The Clue To Her Identity

Jin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

On May 7, 1972, an unidentified body was found in an abandoned building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The deceased was a white woman who was between 40 and 60 years of age.

She was most likely about 45 years old. She was five feet, three inches tall, and weighed around 138 pounds.

Her right eye was hazel, but her left eye had been ruptured. She had short, brown hair and the remains of pale pink nail polish on her fingernails. She did not have any teeth and had an upper denture with the name D. Spizzarri or Spizzirri.

Jane Doe was found wearing a red, white, and blue blouse with short sleeves and a zipper down the front. She was also dressed in blue slacks and black open-toed slippers with gold trim.

There were several scars on her body, including on her left upper arm, abdomen, knees, lower legs, hands, the right frontal scalp, and the right side of the nose.

A key case containing three keys—a color combination one, a padlock one, and a house key—was discovered nearby.

She was murdered six hours before her body was found. She was strangled to death, and her traumatic injuries made her unrecognizable.

The scars on her head suggested that she had a lobotomy performed on her about 20 years before her death. She would’ve been about 25 years old at the time. Her lobotomy was probably done by a trained neurosurgeon.

Authorities concluded that Jane Doe was most likely a patient of a psychiatric facility based on her lobotomy and the name on the denture. It is possible that she was a victim of abuse, as violence was common in institutions back then.

The name on her denture never led anywhere. No one could identify Jane as their relative. There is a chance that the denture did not belong to Jane, as it could’ve been a hand-me-down.

Jane’s fingerprints and dental records are available, but her DNA is not. Without her DNA, her case may never be solved. Hopefully, one day, her DNA can be obtained and she will finally be laid to rest under her full name.

If you have any information about Jane Doe’s identity, contact the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office at (215) 685-7445.

Emily Chan