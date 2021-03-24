Teen Charged With Murdering Her Disabled Older Sister After Trying To Wash Blood Off Her Hands In The Snow

14-year-old Claire Miller lives in Manheim Township, part of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She had a 19-year-old older sister named Helen Miller, who suffered was disabled and wheelchair-bound.

On the night of February 22nd, Claire allegedly committed an unthinkable crime while her parents were fast asleep in their bed.

At 1 a.m., the Manheim Township Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who sounded uncontrollable as she explained over the phone that she had killed her own sister.

Facebook; Helen smiles in the photo above