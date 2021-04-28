These Stunning Hand-Embroidered Headbands Are Available On Etsy For Less Than $30

Embroidery is a technique that uses a needle and thread to create designs on fabric. Sequins or beads can also be added to the thread to create extra intrigue and sparkle.

Although you can buy a machine to do this all for you, when embroidery is done by hand it’s a time-consuming and delicate process.

Every headband on this list is on sale right now for less than $30 and available on Esty from TheMuseflowers.

The inside material of these headbands is hard plastic, and the embroidered fabric on the outside is linen.

All of the headbands from TheMuseflowers have been hand-embroidered, making each one a tiny work of art as well as an interesting addition to any outfit.

A Deer And Flower Headband

This headband features a beautiful deer accompanied by several pink flowers.

Originally $32.99, this is on sale for a limited time for $29.69.

You can get this here from TheMuseflowers on Etsy on sale right now for $29.69

A Chic Pink Flower Headband

This headband has a show-stopping, chic pink flower sitting on top of a deep green stem.

Originally $29.99, this is on sale for a limited time for $26.99.

You can get this here from TheMuseflowers on Etsy on sale right now for $26.99

