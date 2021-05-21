21-Year-Old College Girl Sadly Drowns While Swimming In A Lake

21-year-old Allison Sidloski was from Strongsville, Ohio, which is about 30 minutes from Cleveland.

Everyone called her Ally and she went to college at the University of Cincinnati, where she maintained a 4.0 GPA while playing collegiate soccer.

This weekend, Ally was swimming at the East Fork Lake in East Fork State Park. The 2,160-acre lake is a popular boating destination.

Reportedly, she had not been wearing a life jacket and was on the swim platform of a boat when she tragically drowned.

The details surrounding her passing aren’t immediately clear, and there is an ongoing investigation into what happened out on that lake.

“To my best friend, I never imagined myself saying goodbye so quickly,” Ally’s sister Coley wrote on Instagram.

“I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that you’re gone. You are the light in so many people’s lives. You are my best friend and sister in one.”

