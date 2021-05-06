6-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit On An ATV By A Reckless Teen Driver

6-year-old Gisselle Garcia lived in Houston, Texas, along with her family. Her loved ones affectionately called her “Gigi” and she constantly had a smile on her face.

This past Friday, May 7th, Gisselle was riding on an ATV with a friend of her family when tragedy struck.

Gisselle and her family friend were hit by a speeding teen driving a Chevy Tahoe, and they went flying into the air.

“They were both thrown many feet from the ATV, and Gigi was found unconscious and with no pulse at the time the paramedics arrived on scene,” Rosario Tobar, one of Gisselle’s family members said on a GoFundMe page created for Gisselle.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez verified in a statement shared to Twitter that the family’s 17-year-old friend sadly passed away later in the hospital while Gisselle remained in critical care.

“Initial investigation revealed the ATV operator failed to yield at a yield sign and entered the intersection, at the same time that the driver of the SUV entered the intersection traveling at a high rate of speed,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a second tweet.

“At the point of impact, both persons separated from the ATV. Investigation is on-going.”

