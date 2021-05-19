Meet Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer, The Very First Transgender Bishop Elected To This Lutheran Church

Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer lives in San Francisco, California, along with their family; their wife, Laurel, three cats, and two children.

Now, they are making headlines as the first transgender bishop elected to the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer will be serving a six-year long term as the bishop of Sierra Pacific Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).

Instagram; pictured above is Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer

“Rohrer was elected on the fifth ballot, with 209 votes. The Rev. Jeff R. Johnson, pastor of University Lutheran Chapel of Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif., received 207 votes,” the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America said in a press release.

Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer was “ordained Extraordinarily in 2006” according to their website. At this time, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America did not permit pastors that identified as LGBTQ to openly serve.

Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer is very passionate about helping those in need, especially within the LGBTQ homeless communities.

Instagram; pictured above is another photo of Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer

“Pastor Megan has worked primarily with San Francisco’s LGBT homeless community,” their website explains.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.