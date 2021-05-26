Teen With Rare Cancer Crosses The Finish Line Of A Race With Help From Her Teammates

Clifton Park, New York. Yeva Klingbeil is a high school senior going to Shenendehowa High School.

Yeva was always an active part of her track and field team, and she was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Two days ago her school’s athletic department shared a heartwarming video of her crossing the finish line of a race with help from her teammates.

“What a great moment to see Senior Yeva Klingbeil at today’s girls track & field meet,” the Shenendehowa Athletic Department captioned the video.

“Yeva’s teammates help her across the line in the 4X1 relay. Yeva continues her fight with cancer and we continue to be amazed by her spirit!!”

Twitter; pictured above is Yeva with her teammates

As Yeva made it across the finish line, the rest of her teammates surrounded her and started chanting her name in support.

“Yeva was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancerous mass near her jaw and began chemotherapy in November, and radiation treatments January-March,” Rob Cloutier, Yeva’s coach, explained on a Pledge It page created for her.

“Unfortunately, these treatments led to damage to her brain stem which resulted in significant weakness, inability to swallow, and respiratory failure.”

