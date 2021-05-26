The Long Island Medium’s Daughter Victoria Just Got Married: Check Out Her Beautiful Wedding

Hicksville, New York. Theresa Caputo, star of the TV show Long Island Medium, just shared the news that her daughter Victoria is now married!

Theresa documented Victoria’s special day on Instagram, and you can check out her beautiful wedding below.

“Last night the rehearsal dinner Tomorrow my baby girl is a bride,” Theresa gushed on Instagram, along with the photo below.

Instagram; pictured above Theresa smiles with her daughter Victoria before heading to the rehearsal dinner

Victoria’s ceremony was held at Our Lady of Mercy, a church located in Hicksville, on Long Island.

Theresa was walked down the aisle by her son, Larry.

Instagram; pictured above Theresa walks down the aisle with her son Larry

After the ceremony was over, everyone headed out front where Victoria and her husband Michael Mastrandrea released butterflies on the front steps of the church.

