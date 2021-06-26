159 People Are Missing And At Least 4 Are Dead After A Condo Collapses In Miami

Miami, Florida. Champlain Towers is a 12-story condo building with 136 apartments in it that sat at 8777 Collins Avenue.

At 1:30 in the morning this past Thursday, Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of the condo building after nearly half of it collapsed into a pile.

“MDFR crews found that the northeast corridor of the building had sustained a partial collapse,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement posted on June 24th at 11:14 in the morning.

“Approximately 55 apartment units were impacted by the collapse. MDFR began search & rescue efforts. Firefighters rescued 35 occupants from inside the building.”

“Out of the 35, 10 occupants were treated for injuries and two were transported to local-area hospitals.”

Unfortunately, now 159 people are still missing and at least 4 people are dead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue; pictured above is the scene of the condo collapse

“Heavy machinery is being used in order to carefully lift and move around debris to access search areas,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue provided in an update.

As for how a tragedy like this could even happen in the first place, it seems that it might be due in part to “concrete deterioration.”

