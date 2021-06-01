$400k Reward Now Being Offered For Information Leading To The Arrest Of The Person Who Shot This 6-Year-Old In The Backseat Of His Mom’s Car

Orange, California. On May 31st, 6-year-old Aiden Leos was safely sitting in the back seat of his mom’s car, buckled into his car seat.

Aiden’s mom, Joanna Cloonan, was taking him to school that day as they drove down the 55 Freeway in Orange, California.

Joanna was in the carpool lane when the driver of a white-colored Volkswagen station wagon cut her off.

GoFundMe; pictured above is 6-year-old Aiden Leos

In response, Joanna flipped off the driver of the car. She then continued on, merging into a different lane.

Suddenly, someone from inside the white Volkswagen opened fire on Joanna’s car, hitting Aiden with a bullet.

Joanna pulled over and desperately tried to help Aiden, but he sadly passed away as his mom held him.

“The California Highway Patrol is seeking your assistance with any information related to a possible road rage incident that occurred this morning at approximately 8 AM on SR-55 northbound between SR-22 and Chapman Avenue in the city of Orange,” the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“A six-year-old child who was a passenger in a silver Chevrolet sedan was struck and killed by gunfire, possibly from a white Volkswagen station wagon last seen traveling northbound on SR-55 from Chapman Avenue.”

