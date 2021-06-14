Chicks We Love: An Interview With Deena Ghazarian Of Austere & Her Advice For Female Entrepreneurs

Welcome to Chicks We Love! Here at Chip Chick, we love inspiring women to follow their business dreams while giving them the tools they need to make it happen.

In this article, I caught up with Deena Ghazarian, CEO and founder of Austere. Here is Deena’s inspiring story and her words of wisdom for you!

Photo courtesy of Deena

What was your inspiration behind starting your company?

There is a huge gap in the accessories category right now. You either have super-premium accessories or interchangeable non-descript ones that may or may not work. We saw an opportunity to fill that gap.

Austere connects our customers to the products, people and devices they love and are committed to giving them more than they expect.

Austere, our name, comes from our style discipline. But our tagline “more than expected” tells our customers that they can and should expect more from a brand with every element, Austere will always be more than expected.

We created Austere for people who care about design and style and want what we connect to our gorgeous 4K TVs and sleek laptops to be not only technologically advanced but also design forward.