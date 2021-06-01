Climber Sadly Fell 500 Feet To His Death Below On This Mountain

Portland, Oregon. 50 miles outside of Portland stands Mount Hood, and you can actually get a view of this impressive mountain while walking through Portland.

Mount Hood is the tallest mountain in all of Oregon and it’s actually considered to be an active volcano.

On Sunday, May 30th, people began calling 911 a little after 9 in the morning to report seeing a climber fall around 500 feet while on Mount Hood.

Search and Rescue Coordinators from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office sprang into action to rescue the 63-year-old man who had been climbing Mount Hood along with his adult-aged son on the Old Chute route.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is the Search and Rescue team on Mount Hood

The Old Chute route has an elevation of 10,500′. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office called in help from other rescue teams and ensured they had a helicopter on standby to help airlift the man out.

“Teams from PMR (Portland Mountain Rescue), the Crag Rats, and AMR (American Medical Response’s Reach and Treat Team) navigated difficult terrain and hazards posed by hydrogen sulfide and other toxic gases venting from fumaroles along the route as they made their way to the accident scene,” the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office explained in a statement.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is another photo of the Search and Rescue team in action

