Dad Accidentally Runs His Toddler Over While Backing Up His Truck

Fairfax, Virginia. A dad in Fairfax was backing his truck down his driveway on the evening of June 7th when something unimaginably terrible happened.

This dad ended up running his toddler son over…

…Whom he thought was safely still inside of their house.

“A 2-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of his home,” the Fair Oaks Police District said in a statement.

“Officers responded yesterday at 6:43 p.m. to a home in the 10900 block of Roma Street and located the boy suffering from serious injuries, he was pronounced deceased by rescue personnel.”

“Detectives determined the boy’s father was backing his 2005 Ford F350 out of the driveway when he discovered his son was struck by the truck.”

Authorities have determined it was purely an accident what happened in the driveway that day, and they also mentioned alcohol was not involved.

“I put him inside and told him to stay inside and he said ‘OK daddy’ but I didn’t realize when he came out again,” this dad said, talking to Telemundo 44 about the incident.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Bairon

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.