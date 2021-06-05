Fisher-Price Is Recalling These Products After 4 Babies Died

Fisher-Price recently announced that they are issuing recalls on these products after 4 babies sadly died.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement that the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders are the product being recalled following the tragic deaths of these infants.

“There have been reports of four infant deaths in the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission noted.

The babies that passed away were initially put in the gliders without being restrained.

When their caregivers had checked on them next, they were all found flipped over on their stomachs.

These deaths happened starting in April 2019 and ended in February 2020.

“The fatalities were a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado,” the statement continued.

“There have been no fatalities in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.”

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission; pictured above is the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother, Glider Mode

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.