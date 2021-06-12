She Just Celebrated Her 18th Birthday Before Passing Away In A Car Accident And Her Mom Is In A Coma

Gainesville, Florida. Audrey Cheves recently graduated from Gainesville High School and got accepted to SFC.

Audrey was passionate about photography and was part of her high school’s color guard and marching band.

She was warm, joyful, compassionate, and the kind of young woman who always thought to put other people before herself.

On June 3rd, Audrey celebrated her 18th birthday. Sadly, just two days after her birthday, she sadly passed away in a car accident.

Last Saturday night, Audrey was driving with her mom Melissa in the car when they were hit by someone speeding.

At 9:30 p.m., a man behind the wheel of a Jeep slammed into the Toyota that Audrey and her mom were inside of.

“The initial investigation revealed that a Toyota sedan was exiting out of the north-side parking lot of Publix, making a right turn on NW 39th Avenue,” the Gainesville Police Department said in a statement.

“At the same time, a Jeep was traveling east from the 1900 block of NW 39th Avenue, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed. The Jeep then collided with the Toyota.”

Facebook; pictured above is Audrey

