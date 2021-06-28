She Picked Up A Second Job To Afford To Go On A Miserable Yet Expensive Vacation With Her Boyfriend’s Family And Now He’s Saying He Doesn’t Get Why She Might Break Up With Him

They say there are two sides to every story, but when you hear about this one, you’re probably only going to understand one side.

A 29-year-old man and his 28-year-old girlfriend went on vacation to another country last week along with his family.

His brother, his brother’s wife, and his parents all went on the trip last week with them, and it was one expensive international family vacation.

He and his brother did pretty much all of the planning for the trip, even though he says they asked everyone to give some input on things.

He then explained that he makes about $150,000 and works as a consultant in IT. His brother and his parents are both very affluent.

His girlfriend makes $45,000 and she works as a teacher. Already, I think you can see where this is going.

“My girlfriend knew this trip was coming up and took on a second job waitressing on the weekends for several months to get ready for it,” he explained.

“We have always split things 50/50 in the 2 years we have been together. There were a few times on the vacation when she did not go on outings with us- wine tasting/scuba diving/etc.”

“She also would only eat 2 meals a day, simply stating that she was on a budget. My family does favor more high-end (*expensive*) places.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.