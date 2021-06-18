She Was Hiking With Her Husband To Watch The Sunrise When She Fell More Than 200 Feet To Her Death

Sheridan, Wyoming. Right between Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone Park sits a city in Wyoming called Sheridan.

It’s where 28-year-old Calli Aust lived with her husband and worked as a nurse for Sisterhood Sanctuary Sheridan.

She was described as beautiful, wonderful, and amazing by one of her friends.

“I know a few people considered Calli to be their best friend, and that’s because she was the best friend anyone could ever have,” this same friend wrote about Calli in a Facebook post.

“If she loved you, she loved you with everything she had. I am so lucky to have been loved by her.”

On June 15th, Calli and her husband decided to hike to the top of Steamboat Point so they could watch the sunrise together.

Steamboat Point is in the Bighorn Mountains and it’s well-known for its stunning views.

At around 5:50 in the morning, Calli’s husband called 911.

Facebook; pictured above is Calli

