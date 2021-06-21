She Was Walking To Her Best Friend’s House When She Was Kidnapped And 4 Years After Her Remains Were Found There’s Finally A Suspect In Her Case

McCleary, Washington. It only took 10-year-old Lindsey Baum 10 minutes to walk between her house in McCleary and her best friend’s house, and it’s something she frequently did.

On June 26th, 2009, Lindsey stepped outside of her best friend’s house and into the summer night, ready to make the quick trip back to her own house.

10 minutes later, Lindsey should have gotten home, but she didn’t arrive. At around 10 p.m. that night, she vanished into the dark.

Lindsey’s mom Melissa immediately called the local police department to report Lindsey as missing, and authorities began going from home to home in the community, searching high and low for her.

Although tips poured in regarding Lindsey’s disappearance, there simply was no actual evidence leading to where she had gone.

There were no answers, no real leads, no signs of the little girl who was on her way back from her best friend’s.

Facebook; pictured above is Lindsey

8 years after Lindsey disappeared, some of her skeletal remains were found in Kittitas County, deep in the woods.

“An initial area search was done after the remains were found in the Fall of 2017, just prior to the first snowfall,” the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

