Someone Paid Close To $100k For This Chicken Nugget Shaped Like A Character From An Online Game

Draper, Utah. Some people choose to spend money on some surprising things, like one user on eBay who paid close to $100,000 for a chicken nugget.

If you’re wondering what’s so special about a chicken nugget, first allow me to explain that it came from a 10-piece McDonald’s BTS Meal.

The limited-edition McDonald’s BTS Meal is inspired by BTS, the wildly popular seven-person boy band from South Korea.

The guys in the band picked out the sauces that come with the BTS Meal themselves, which are Cajun Sauce and Chili Sauce.

But wait, the fact that this nugget came from the limited-edition BTS Meal is not what makes it special…

…It’s special because apparently it is shaped like a character from an online game called Among Us.

Among Us is a multiplayer game that first came out on June 15, 2018. The game is set in outer space and features 2 legged creatures called crewmates.

Well, someone in Draper, Utah, ordered a McDonald’s BTS Meal and discovered an Among Us crewmate-shaped nugget inside their order.

eBay; pictured above is a screenshot of the listing for the chicken nugget shaped like the crewmates in the online game Among Us

