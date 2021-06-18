Teen Locked Out Of Her House Tries To Get In Through The Chimney And Has To Be Rescued

Henderson, Nevada. An 18-year-old girl living in Henderson got locked out of her house and tried to get in by using the chimney.

Things didn’t end up going well for her with that plan and she got stuck inside of the chimney.

Luckily, someone called 911 although it’s not clear if it was her, and the Henderson Fire Department arrived at the house to begin a rescue attempt.

Henderson Fire Department; pictured above one of the rescuers looks up the chimney

“Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and College drives this morning,” the Henderson Fire Department explained in a Facebook post.

“The teen tried to climb through the chimney after getting locked out of her home and got stuck just above the flue.”

“Henderson firefighters are trained for confined space rescue and pulled the uninjured girl to safety in about half an hour.”

Henderson Fire Department; pictured above firefighters with the Henderson Fire Department help rescue the teen stuck down the chimney of her home

If you think this sounds like an offbeat occurrence, people needing to be rescued after getting stuck in a chimney happens more than you think.

