Teen Stabbed 25 Times While Skating Near A Strip Mall And Doctors Just Told Her Dad She’s Too Far Gone To Save

Fargo, North Dakota. 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen was on her skateboard headed to her mom’s house on Friday, June 4th.

At around 7 that morning, the Fargo Police Department received a 911 call about a young woman covered in blood, lying near a strip mall.

She was unconscious, and when police officers and members of the fire department arrived, they had to perform life-saving measures on her before rushing her to a nearby hospital.

Facebook; pictured above is 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen

“A witness stated they saw a black male, approximately 5’9” to 6’1”, unknown build at this time, wearing a white t-shirt with bloodstains, black sweat pants or track pants, has very white teeth, and has a short, fade hair cut was seen leaving southbound,” the Fargo Police Department noted in a statement.

Authorities brought out a dog to try to help locate the man who witnesses had seen attack Jupiter, but they weren’t able to find him that day.

On a GoFundMe page created by Jupiter’s dad Robert, he said that Jupiter, “is a victim of a random attack. The person beaten, strangled, and stabbed my daughter 25times near Party City in Fargo, ND.”

“She is currently fighting for her life. She is stable from the neck down. But we are currently monitoring her brain activity since she was deprived of oxygen to her brain.”

“The next 72hrs are the most crucial due to the swelling to her brain. I have a lot of faith in our medical team that’s working around the clock doing everything they can to save my teenage daughter.”

