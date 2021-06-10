This 9-Year-Old Needs A Kidney Transplant And Her Mom Is Hoping To Raise Enough Money So That She Can Be A Donor To Her Daughter

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Seven is a 9-year-old little girl who currently has no kidneys and spends hours every single week receiving dialysis.

“Seven is creative…she loves to paint and draw,” her mom Natalie wrote on a GoFundMe page for her.

“She dreams of being a chef or a teacher when she grows up, and her smile can light up a room. She loves to be goofy and find ways to make her little sister laugh.”

“In so many ways, she is like any other 9-year-old. Except Seven has no kidneys. My sweet girl’s childhood is currently wrought with tests, Dr.’s appointments, and hours of dialysis each week. I believe in her resiliency, as well as the kindness of our community.”

Several months after Seven celebrated her 8th birthday, she was diagnosed with a terrible urinary tract infection that ended up having to be treated not once, but twice.

Doctors knew that something wasn’t quite right. They did an ultrasound on Seven and ran some tests, and sure enough, her kidneys were in complete failure.

Natalie immediately took Seven to the children’s hospital located in Tulsa, and Seven had to be airlifted to a second hospital in Oklahoma City.

Once Seven arrived in Oklahoma City, doctors told Natalie that she had such a high build-up of toxins in her body, it was shocking she was not already in a coma.

Seven

