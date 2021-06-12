This Swimmer Is No Longer Competing In The Olympic Trials After She Said There Are Perverts In The Sport

Melbourne, Australia. Madeline Groves is a competitive swimmer based in Australia. She goes by her nickname Maddie, and at 26-years-old, she already is a two-time Australian Olympic medalist.

Maddie was set to compete for the opportunity to go to the Tokyo Games being held this July, but now she’s no longer competing after she said there are perverts in the sport.

Three days ago, Maddie announced on Instagram that she was not going to be part of the trials in Adelaide.

Instagram; pictured above is Maddie

“Hey hunnies, I’ve made the decision to not compete at Olympic Trials in Adelaide,” Maddie said, alongside a picture of her smiling in front of a pool.

She wore a black and white one-piece swimsuit with a print of a cartoon hand giving the middle finger.

Maddie pointed out that she was very grateful for the support she has received following her decision.

“I feel very relieved and I’m looking forward to racing at some other competitions later in the year (yeah sorry/not sorry, you haven’t got rid of me just yet!).”

“I’m so excited to watch everyone at trials (streaming on Amazon y’all) and to see who will be representing Australia in Tokyo – whatever happens, I genuinely think this will be one of the fastest Australian Swim Teams ever and I encourage everyone to get on the bandwagon early.”

Maddie then wished everyone that would still be competing in the trials luck.

