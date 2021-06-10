Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike After A Sneaker She Made In Honor Of Her Daughter Who Passed Away Was Leaked

Vanessa Bryant is standing up to Nike after they let a sneaker she made in honor of her and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna was leaked.

Gianna was 13-years-old when she and Kobe sadly passed away in a helicopter accident that claimed the lives of 7 more on January 26th, 2020.

The National Transportation Safety Board ruled earlier this year that the helicopter’s pilot exercised poor decision-making, which led to the fatal incident.

In a press release dated February 9th, the National Transportation Safety Board explained that they, “determined during a public meeting Tuesday, a pilot’s decision to continue flight under visual flight rules into instrument meteorological conditions, which resulted in the pilot’s spatial disorientation and loss of control, led to the fatal, Jan. 26, 2020, crash of a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter in Calabasas, California.”

Robert Sumwalt, the Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said, “Unfortunately, we continue to see these same issues influence poor decision making among otherwise experienced pilots in aviation crashes.”

“Had this pilot not succumbed to the pressures he placed on himself to continue the flight into adverse weather, it is likely this accident would not have happened.”

Instagram; pictured above is Vanessa

“A robust safety management system can help operators like Island Express provide the support their pilots need to help them resist such very real pressures.”

After Kobe and Gianna passed, Vanessa created the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is a charity organization to keep the memories of Kobe and Gianna alive.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.