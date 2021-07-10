A Bump On This Teen’s Head Turned Out To Be A Fast-Growing Cancer Normally Only Seen In Elderly Women

Greensboro, North Carolina. 17-year-old Evan Bishop is about to start her senior year of high school this fall. She’s an avid tennis player and an honor roll student.

When she noticed a little bump on her head back in December, she thought it was just some kind of cyst.

What seemed to not be a big deal turned into a terrible diagnosis. That small bump was actually a fast-growing cancer that’s normally only seen in elderly women.

It’s very rare to find this kind of cancer in someone as young as Evan, and consequently, the medical professionals taking care of her had a tough time reaching the diagnosis.

“What was initially expected to be a 2-3 day turn-around-time for pathology results became several weeks of waiting,” Evan’s aunt Bethany explained on a GoFundMe page.

“Evan’s amazing team of specialists at Duke University conferred with other experts in the field of pediatric lymphoma, and ultimately agreed on a diagnosis of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).”

“This type of cancer is a fast-growing non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that affects white blood cells.”

“DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma making up about 30 % of all lymphomas, but is normally seen in women over 70.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Evan

