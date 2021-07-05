A Terrible Car Accident Caused Her To Be Thrown Into A Power Line Which Got Caught Across Her Leg And It Needed To Be Amputated

Salt Lake City, Utah. A young woman named Kennedy Littledike was recently in a terrible car accident that left her needing to be life-flighted to the ICU of a Salt Lake City hospital.

Around 6 weeks ago, Kennedy was involved in a terrible car accident. She was thrown from the car and into a power line, which got caught across her left leg.

The power line cut off all circulation to her leg, and her femoral artery was also severed in the process.

Doctors had no choice but to amputate Kennedy’s leg above her knee.

It was later discovered that an additional section of her leg required amputation after she came down with a bone infection.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kennedy Littledike

“Kennedy has had her fair share of ups and downs over the last few days,” the latest update on her GoFundMe page explained.

“She was running a slight fever, and unfortunately, doctors found an infection in the bone in her left leg.”

“They further amputated her leg above the break in her femur, where the tourniquet was. This makes a more typical prosthetic not an option.”

