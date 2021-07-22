Adorable Grandma Gets Her Wish Of Wearing A Wedding Dress For The Very First Time

Hoover, Alabama. When 94-year-old Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker got married to the love of her life back in 1952, she dreamed of being able to slip into a beautiful white wedding dress for her special day.

Very sadly, her dreams were crushed 69 years ago simply because black women were not permitted to shop inside bridal stores back then.

It’s heartbreaking to think that was why her wedding wishes were crushed, but recently, Martha got to live out her dreams when her family organized a special trip for her.

It all started when Martha was on the couch watching Coming to America with her granddaughter. If you haven’t seen the movie, there’s a scene in there that features one heck of an elaborate wedding.

While watching the movie, Martha made a comment to her granddaughter Angela about never having worn a wedding dress.

“I have always wanted to try on a wedding dress. When I married I didn’t have one,” she said to her granddaughter.

Well, Martha’s granddaughter Angela knew she had to set out to fix this, so she reached out to the Birmingham-based professional makeup artist Pharris Clayton to give her adorable grandma a makeover.

She then whisked her over to David’s Bridal in Hoover, where she helped her to try on a few stunning wedding dresses.

Facebook; pictured above is a post from Angela about her special plan for her grandma Martha

