Cat Who Lived On The 9th Floor Of The Condo That Collapsed Found Alive

Miami, Florida. It was around 1:25 in the morning on June 24th when a portion of the Champlain Towers South Condominium collapsed in the town of Surfside.

Since then, 86 people have been confirmed dead in the collapse. 19 hours ago, the Miami-Dade Police Department shared the names of the latest 10 victims who have been recovered.

26-year-old Nicole Langesfield, 55-year-old Miguel Pazos, 60-year-old Richard Rovirosa, 60-year-old Oresme Gil Guerra, 64-year-old Elena Blasser, 70-year-old Ana Mora, 76-year-old Marina Restrepo Azen, and 87-year-old Elena Chavez were identified yesterday.

Additionally, a 5-year-old and 44-year-old were also identified, but their families requested their names not be shared with the public.

Amid so much devastation there is a small bright spot; this Friday, a cat who lived on the 9th floor of the Champlain Towers South Condominium was discovered alive.

“After 16 long and extremely difficult days…I’m happy to be able to share a small piece of good news,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a press conference.

“Binx, a cat living on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South, was recently found near the site. And a few hours ago he was reunited with his family.”

Facebook; pictured above is Binx

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart and all of us, who are so happy to have played a role in returning Binx with his family.”

