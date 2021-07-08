Meet Kataluna Enriquez The First Transgender Woman To Ever Compete In The Prestigious Miss USA Pageant

Las Vegas, Nevada. Kataluna Enriquez just won the title of Miss Nevada USA, which means she’s going on to compete in the prestigious Miss USA pageant.

Kataluna is 28-years-old, and she’s set to be the very first transgender woman to ever compete for the title of Miss USA (she’s also the first transgender woman to win the title of Miss Nevada USA and Miss Silver State as well).

Miss USA is taking place this year in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Paradise Cove Theater of River Spirit Casino Resort on November 29th.

Kataluna is no stranger to pageants; she’s been competing for several years now and she enjoys the advocacy aspect of it.

LGBTQ+ rights and transgender visibility are part of Kataluna’s platform and they’re topics close to her heart.

Kataluna didn’t have an easy road to accepting herself, so making others feel accepted for who they are is exceptionally important to her.

“My journey to self love was never easy,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “At a young age, I had to learn to live in the shadows to survive.”

“I lived two separate lives. I was beaten, physically & sexually assaulted, refused basic human rights, bullied and even prayed many nights to never wake up.”

