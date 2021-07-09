Teen Run Over And Killed After Getting Into An Argument With Her Mom Then Jumping Out Of The Car

Houston, Texas. 15-year-old Maddison Taylor was driving down the highway with her mom on July 5th when they got into an argument.

Maddison jumped out of the car that her mom was driving while it was still moving, and someone else on the highway ran her over before driving off.

When officers with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, Maddison had sadly already passed away from her injuries.

The person driving the car that hit and killed Maddison didn’t stop and now authorities are looking for them.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Maddison

“@HCSOTexas units responded to a scene at 16827 North Freeway,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

“Preliminary info: a teen female (possibly 15) was having a disturbance w her mother when she jumped out of a moving car. The teen was struck by an unknown car the fled the scene. Teen was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Twitter; pictured above is the statement on Maddison’s death from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

